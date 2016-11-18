The Original Harlem Globetrotters • Ford Arena • January 24

Valid on PL3-PL5. (Not valid on PL1-PL2) seating

Code: MAGIC

Available online with code or at the box office with coupon.

No double discounts. Additional fees and restrictions apply.

THE ORIGINAL HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

The world famous Harlem Globetrotters, featuring some of the most electrifying athletes on the planet, will bring their spectacular show to Ford Arena on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 7 pm during their 91st Anniversary World Tour.

New this season, for the first time ever, the Globetrotters will debut basketball’s first 4-point line. The 4-point line will be located 30 feet from the basket – 6’3” beyond the top of the NBA’s current 3-point line.

*TRAFFIC ALERT*

The Major Drive overpass is no longer accessible.

If traveling from the East, North or South: Take IH 10 West and exit Brooks Road (#847). Turn left to cross the freeway and turn right onto Hwy 124 (Fannett Road). The Ford Park (rear) entrance will be on the right.

If traveling from the West: Take IH-10 East towards Beaumont. Exit Brooks Road (#845) and stay on the service road. The Ford Park entrance will be on the right.

The Harlem Globetrotters are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 90 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 122 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens and presidents – over nine thrilling decades. Sponsored by Baden Sports, Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a wholly -owned subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S.