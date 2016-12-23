Crockett Street will definitely be the place to be on New Years Eve…
This year we’ll have 2 venues, 2 parties & $10 gets you into both!
The Dixie will play the best mix of Country, Top 40, Hip Hop & Line Dances while the Red Room plays 100% dance all night!
At midnight, both clubs will blow the roof off with an incredible countdown, party favors & more to ring in 2017.
Tickets are on sale now at The Dixie box office.
New Years Eve on Crockett Street
