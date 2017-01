The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to town January 24th over at Ford Arena!

Your chance to win “Family 4-Packs” are coming soon.

PLUS, don’t miss a special halftime during the game that night…

It’s some Celebrity 2 on 2 basketball as the Q Morning Crew – BShaw and Dale take on Greg Picazo & Jeff Gerber from 12News Daybreak.

That’s morning show vs. morning show for all the bragging rights in Southeast Texas!

5 minutes on the clock…